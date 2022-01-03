Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCI stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

