Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 629 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 40.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 31.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 15.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.63.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $157.79 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $133.00 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.