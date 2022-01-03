Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.35 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $69.29 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

