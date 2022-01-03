Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

NYSE BLDR opened at $85.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

