Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,409 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 95,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Trex stock opened at $135.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.68. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

