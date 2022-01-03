Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,709 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

