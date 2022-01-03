TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to announce sales of $64.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.80 million and the lowest is $63.75 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $50.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $235.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.73 million to $236.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $281.80 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in TriState Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TriState Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TriState Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.73. 6,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

