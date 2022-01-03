Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,603 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $99,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

USB opened at $56.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.