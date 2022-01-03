Truist Financial Corp Purchases 325,238 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,238 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $107,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $83.67 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

