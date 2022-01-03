Truist Financial Corp Sells 46,131 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,131 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $144,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 36,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 69,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $264,000.

IWP stock opened at $115.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

