Truist Financial Corp Sells 56,536 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,536 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $132,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.90.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $256.92 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

