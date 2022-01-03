Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,199 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $160.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $473.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

