Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the period. Castle Biosciences accounts for about 0.9% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after acquiring an additional 328,162 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 265,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after buying an additional 175,879 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $271,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

