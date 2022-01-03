Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $144.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average is $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $13,126,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

