Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,966 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

QUAL stock opened at $145.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

