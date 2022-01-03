Trv Gp Iv LLC Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Trv Gp Iv LLC cut its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,758,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250,000 shares during the quarter. Magenta Therapeutics makes up approximately 11.2% of Trv Gp Iv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trv Gp Iv LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $49,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 177,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 120,322 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $10,867,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 99,393 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

