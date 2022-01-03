Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce $768.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.80 million and the highest is $792.00 million. Twilio posted sales of $548.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,078 shares of company stock valued at $20,019,771. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after buying an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,923. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.96 and a 200 day moving average of $334.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a 12 month low of $235.00 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

