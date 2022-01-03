U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 628,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $37,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 139,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

