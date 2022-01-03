U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Up 5%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 2,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,043,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.