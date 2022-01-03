UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Buys New Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Cameco accounts for approximately 0.4% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cameco by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,144 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cameco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,462,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.53 and a beta of 0.85. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

