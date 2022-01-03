Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 34.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $57.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

