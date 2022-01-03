unFederalReserve Market Capitalization Tops $25.29 Million (eRSDL)

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. unFederalReserve has a market capitalization of $25.29 million and $1.40 million worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, unFederalReserve has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One unFederalReserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00048803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005545 BTC.

unFederalReserve Profile

ERSDL is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 380,636,223 coins. unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . unFederalReserve’s official website is www.unfederalreserve.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

