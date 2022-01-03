Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 391,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.34. 21,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,809. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

