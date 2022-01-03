United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 418.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after buying an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 73.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.78 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.