United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to announce sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.20.

United Rentals stock opened at $332.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.81 and a 200-day moving average of $343.33. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $224.52 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

