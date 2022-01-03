United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives $41.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $31.52 on Friday. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after acquiring an additional 640,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 945,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 49,889 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 5.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 638,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in United States Cellular by 37.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

