UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Raised by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $7.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $494.59. 14,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,743. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $465.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

