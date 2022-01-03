Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,446 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions comprises about 3.3% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Univar Solutions worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,360,000 after buying an additional 2,427,871 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $49,360,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 828,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Univar Solutions by 2,100.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 676,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 646,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,647 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

