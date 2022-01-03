UnMarshal (MARSH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.83 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. UnMarshal has a market cap of $3.78 million and $2.83 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.67 or 0.08060561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00057784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00074761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,315.49 or 1.00058337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007571 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

