USDJ (USDJ) Achieves Market Cap of $14.78 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.50 or 0.08096474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00060871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00075028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,146.84 or 1.00440246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007513 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

