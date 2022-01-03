Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,098 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Cigna by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 263,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

NYSE:CI opened at $229.63 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.68. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

