Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,373 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.68. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

