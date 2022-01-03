Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,949,000 after acquiring an additional 233,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $128,569,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

