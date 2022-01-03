Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 641,612 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,343,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

