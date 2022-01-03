Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 14.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 211,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 27,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $59.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

