Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $68.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 152,250 shares of company stock worth $9,940,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

