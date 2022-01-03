Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $2.01 Million in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in CleanSpark by 1,760.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 264,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 249,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CleanSpark by 15.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $9.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $394.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 44.12%. Research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.