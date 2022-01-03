VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 15,445 shares.The stock last traded at $186.11 and had previously closed at $189.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.34 and a 200 day moving average of $201.19.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBH)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

