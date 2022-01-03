VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 15,445 shares.The stock last traded at $186.11 and had previously closed at $189.34.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.34 and a 200 day moving average of $201.19.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.
VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBH)
The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.
