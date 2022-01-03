VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 146,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,402,569 shares.The stock last traded at $26.85 and had previously closed at $26.66.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

