Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 272,922 shares.The stock last traded at $134.00 and had previously closed at $133.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.01.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after buying an additional 59,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.