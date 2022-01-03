Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

VGK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.69. 239,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

