Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

VMBS stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

