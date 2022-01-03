Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $116.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

