Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.4% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,946,000 after purchasing an additional 838,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 556,326 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,644,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,290,000 after purchasing an additional 204,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $180.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.83 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

