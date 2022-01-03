Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Position Raised by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

BND opened at $84.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

