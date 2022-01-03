Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $135.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $136.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.12. The stock has a market cap of $239.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

