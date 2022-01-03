Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 75,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.