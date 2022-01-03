Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Purchases 119,750 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 985.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.

