Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Takes Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $90.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.
GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.
In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
