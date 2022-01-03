Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Takes Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $90.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

