Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8,096.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,561,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $412.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

